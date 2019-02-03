PAC chief’s appointment PM’s blunder: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, reiterating his stance over the appointment of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, on Saturday termed it a blunder committed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here, he said Imran Khan should take the nation into confidence if the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were agreeing to return the looted money. Apologizing to Imran Khan in anticipation, he warned: “A free-of-cost deal or Dheel will not be acceptable,” he said, adding that the masses were quite upset because of these dacoits and thieves. It was because of their massive corruption that even voters and supporters of the incumbent government were unable to pay utility bills of gas and electricity. “We came into power at a time when corrupt rulers had emptied the national kitty,” he added.

The minister appealed to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to take back Rangers security from Shahbaz Sharif, saying that it was sending a wrong message that the army was performing protocol duties for the production of thieves. Lauding the role of the COAS in opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, he said one hug by him did the work which the entire Foreign Office could not do.

He said it was also morally wrong on the part of Shahbaz Sharif to head the PAC. “A thief cannot be appointed SP Investigation,” he said, adding that Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif were on holidays in jails. He said Shahbaz had the same medical problems which he used to have 20 years ago. “They might have saved these diseases, thinking that these might be helpful in bails,” he said.

Coming down hard on the Sharifs and Zardari, he said the coward politicians were trying to become heroes to hide their corruption. Nawaz and Shahbaz knew how to manage the looted money while Zardari didn’t.

“However I will give credit to Zardari that unlike the Sharifs, he does not fear jail,” he said and added he would join Bilawal’s long march if that was against corruption. He said the prime minister would inaugurate the Thal Express on February 12 and a meeting would be held to review progress on the ML-1 project in the current week.