Rain & snowfall blessing of God: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the recent rain spell and snowfall in the country a special blessing of Allah Almighty.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said “the rains and snowfall we have received are truly a blessing from God.”

The prime minister said the rains had been timely for our crops, especially the rain-fed crops. He said the rainfall would raise the water table while the snow will melt into our rivers.

In the meanwhile Met experts have said that this year rainfalls and snowfalls on the peeks are certainly more than what they had in corresponding period of last year and even more than the normal rainfall/ snowfall. They revealed that the rainfall and snowfall in the last two months of last year was comparatively lesser than normal and what we had in corresponding months of previous years.

Another expert said that it's a global cycle that after every few years in certain parts of the world rainfall become robust but incidentally the same areas get longer dry-spell in between that. Pakistan has also experienced the same in past. “No prediction can be made about future on this count.”