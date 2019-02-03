Sindh HEC regional director suspended

KARACHI : Chairman, Federal Higher Education Commission, Dr Tariq Binori has suspended Regional Director Sindh Javed Memon, Deputy Director Mubashir Memon and Assistant Director Afaq Ahmed and has appointed Hakim Ali Talpur, Deputy Director Confirmation for Certificates from Islamabad as acting Regional Director Sindh.

It was told that the said directors were suspended in connection with ongoing issue of salary payments of lower grade employees. It was further told that an employee also tried to commit suicide. After the news of suicide attempt incident the matter reached to Islamabad and on that the said officers were suspended.

Meanwhile, an officer of Regional Director Sindh office denied any suicide attempt by any employee adding nor there was any witness of the incident.

In his remarks, suspended Regional Director Sindh Javed Memon said, “I am going to Islamabad to reply show-cause notice given to me and don’t want to talk about this right now.”