Sun Feb 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

Man shot dead at his house by robber

KARACHI: A man was shot dead in his house in mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

The incident took place in Abdullah Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. Police officials said the deceased’s wife had recorded her initial statement to the police, saying that an unidentified robber had entered their house early in the morning and opened fire at her husband, Azeem Hassan, when he tried to foil a robbery bid. After listening to a gunshot, some neighbours gathered and took the victim to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

No case was registered till filing of this report.

Man shot and injured:

A man identified as Sohail was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Jamali Goth. The Police said that the incident took place when at least two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured the victim over offering resistance to a robbery bid. A case has been registered while further investigation is underway.

