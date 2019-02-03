Wasa amnesty scheme to expire on March 5

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa)has set up a helpline to make illegal water connections legal.

Wasa vice chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said this while holding press conference along with Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz and other officers here on Saturday. He said under the Wasa amnesty scheme, applications would be received at the Wasa head office and all sub-divisional offices. He said if anyone faced problem in making connection legal then complaint could be lodged on 042-99332100 and 99263145. Illegal water connection holders could also send their application for making their connections legal through post and added that the Wasa wanted people to benefit from this amnesty scheme which would expire on March 5.