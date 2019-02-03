Govt popularity has started decreasing, says Khaqan Abbasi

MULTAN: Former prime minister and Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the PTI government has failed on all fronts and its popularity has started decreasing in a short period of five months.

He was talking to journalists during his visit here on Saturday. Khaqan Abbasi said that the government had failed in dealing various affairs.

The government had abolished subsidy on Haj and each citizen would have to bear additional 63pc expenses this year, he added. He said that the people’s miseries and problems were increasing day by day due to government’s failed policies.

Responding to a query, he said that the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz had tabled two provinces bill, which was debatable.

If the people of the south Punjab want one province, the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz would bring amendment in the bill according to their wishes, he maintained. He said that the province of the south Punjab or Bahawalpur province would be created only as a result of Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz bill.

He told that the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz would bring constitutional amendments after developing consensus with all stakeholders.

The former premier said that the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz was proud of delivering a lot for the south Punjab. He claimed that hospitals, Motorway and educational institutions established in the south Punjab during the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz rule.

The progress in the country had stopped since the start of the PTI government, he added. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Mian Nawaz Sharif never ever demanded NRO and not a single corruption allegation could prove in two years ruthless trial.

The PML-N had brought growth rate to 6.5pc but the PTI government failed in increasing the growth rate, he continued. He claimed that 70pc cabinet members could be imprisoned if the NAB asks same questions from them which they asked from Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He suggested that the only solution to PIA improvement was privatisation. The PM and his ministers were continuously telling lies to the people, he alleged. The only solution to Afghan problem was dialogues, he added.