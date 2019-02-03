Two killed as dumper hits bike

TAKHT BHAI: Two motorcyclists were killed when a dumper overturned and fell on them on Shergarh-Lundkhwar Road.

The sources said the bricks-laden dumper overturned due to slippery road and fell on the bike. As a result, one bike rider died on the spot and the other sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to the hospital where he also succumbed to his injuries. The deceased were identified as Ghulam Rasul and Ameenullah.