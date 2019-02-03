Two held with liquor

PAKPATTAN: Police on Saturday arrested two bootleggers here. The police arrested Azmat with 30 litres wine and Muhammad Bashir with 28 litres wine. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Jail inspected: Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafique Ahmad on Saturday visited the District Jail here.

The judge inspected various sections of the jail and issued necessary orders on the spot. Superintendent Riaz Ahmad Khan was also present.

WEAPONS RECOVERED: Police on Saturday recovered weapons from five under custody accused in separate incidents here.

The police recovered pistols from under custody accused, including Akram, Taj Muhammad, Shahid Javed, Muhammad Akhtar and Ramzan.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

HOSPITAL INSPECTED: Health CEO Rana Imtiaz Ahmad on Saturday visited the THQ Hospital Arifwala.

The health chief executive officer checked all wards and inquired about the patients about the facilities being provided to them. He also checked medicines and cleanliness conditions.

FAKE CHEQUE: Police on Saturday booked a fraudster here. Accused Shahid Iqbal gave a fake cheque to Muhammad Tawakal which was bounced by the concerned bank.