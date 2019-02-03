close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

Teachers warned against absenteeism

National

BARA: A senior official of the Khyber tribal district warned the employees of the Education Department to perform their duty regularly or else the administration would take action against them.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmud Aslam Wazir directed the officials concerned to check attendance of teachers and other employees. “We have dismissed 13 teachers, 14 watchmen and one female employee from the government schools,” he said. The official had formed an investigative committee under Additional Assistant Commissioner Khyber Jamshed Khan to probe the issue of ghost employees.

