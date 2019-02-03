close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
Man kills father, 2 brothers

National

BR
Bureau report
February 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: A man shot dead his father and two brothers in the Ashokhel area of the former Frontier Region Peshawar on Saturday.

Reports said one Sajjad opened fire on his father and brothers over a family dispute. His father Sikandar and two brothers Saqib and Mushtaq died while a four-year-old brother Alamzeb sustained injuries. The accused managed to escape.

Qul: The Qul of assistant professor of medicine Leady Reading Hospital (LRH), Mohammad Riaz, will be offered at Sheikh Killay on Katlang Road in Mardan today (Sunday).

He was brother of additional commissioner Inland Revenue Mohammad Munaf, Additional Collector Customs Shakirullah and Deputy Collector Zakir Khan.

