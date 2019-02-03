ANP leader hails initiatives for Afghan peace process

LAKKI MARWAT: Awami National Party district president Sadruddin advocate on Saturday welcomed Pakistan’s initiatives for Afghan peace process, saying that durable peace in Afghanistan was inevitable for progress and development in the entire region.

Speaking at a workers’ meeting in Abakhel, Sadruddin said that the successful peace talks between the US and Taliban might bring a lasting peace to the war-torn country and usher a new era of prosperity in the region.

He hailed the initiatives taken by the government to facilitate dialogue between the Taliban and the United States and said that peace in Pakistan was linked to peace in Afghanistan.

He criticised PTI government for what he called poor performance and said the incumbent rulers had failed to deliver during the last five months.

On the occasion, ANP activists elected unopposed Sher Zaman as president and Abdul Razzaq as general secretary for Abakhel union council.

They also elected other office-bearers including senior vice-president Sadullah, vice-president Rizwan Ahmad, deputy general secretary Noor Zaman, finance secretary Javed Khan, information secretary Ashfaq Ahmad and Salar Hussain Ahmad. Meanwhile, ANP Kot Kashmir union council also elected new officeholders during a meeting.

work on garden, greenbelt: The Elementary and Secondary Education Department has launched work on setting up flower garden and greenbelt on the premises of the district education office at the district headquarters complex, Tajazai.

On special directives of District Education Officer Bakhtullah Shah, the flower garden is being established under Clean and Green Pakistan campaign to promote green environment and give an attractive look to the offices, said an official on Saturday.

He said the department’s employees conducted a cleanliness activity and removed garbage, dirt and wild grass from the outer premises of the offices.

He said that flower beds had been set up by levelling ground.

The official said that separate flowers beds had been established on eastern, western and northern sides of the Education Department building.

He added that ADO sports Nisar Muhammad had been tasked to look after greenery work and ensure setting up of green area before the commencement of spring plantation season.