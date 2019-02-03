JIT to probe Motorway firingincident in which soldier lost life

NOWSHERA: A joint investigation team was formed Saturday to probe the attack by unknown motorcyclists on soldiers on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Friday while the vehicle’s driver filed the first information report (FIR) against the attackers.

In the FIR registered by Naik Khalil, the driver of the double-cabin Vigo, it was stated that two men riding a motorcycle waylaid them and tried to snatch their belongings as they were busy changing the burst tyre of their vehicle on the Motorway about seven kilometres from the Rashakai Interchange. The FIR said they resisted the attackers and were fired at by them in which Lance Naik Irfan was martyred.

Naik Khalil in the FIR said they were on official duty when the incident happened. The FIR was filed at the Risalpur Police Station in Nowshera district.

The FIR didn’t mention 2nd Lieutenant Haider who was reportedly riding the army vehicle and survived the firing by the two attackers. He is reportedly the son of Major General Nadir Khan. The driver, Naik Khalil, also escaped unhurt.

Captain (R) Mansoor Aman, the district police officer for Nowshera, told the media that the joint investigation team has been constituted with officials from the police and the Special Branch and investigation along with the intelligence agencies, ISI, MI and IB, as members. He also said the investigation is focused on all possible motives including target-killing and robbery.