Sun Feb 03, 2019
AFP
February 3, 2019

At least four Ethiopian soldiers die in Al-Shabab blast

World

MOGADISHU: At least four Ethiopian soldiers were killed in southern Somalia Saturday in an Al-Shabaab suicide bombing near their base, a security official and witnesses said.

The suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a checkpoint outside the base in Bardhere. "We have been informed that at least four Ethiopian soldiers who were manning the checkpoint died in the blast," Muktar Abdulahi, a local security official, told AFP by telephone. Several witnesses verified the attack. "The blast was very heavy, and I saw the Ethiopian soldiers collecting some dead bodies after the blast. They closed the area and a military ambulance transported casualties to the base," said one witness, Ahmed Muhidin.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying its fighters "carried out a martyrdom operation targeting the Ethiopian Christian army in Bardhere.

