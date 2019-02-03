At least four Ethiopian soldiers die in Al-Shabab blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOGADISHU: At least four Ethiopian soldiers were killed in southern Somalia Saturday in an Al-Shabaab suicide bombing near their base, a security official and witnesses said.
The suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a checkpoint outside the base in Bardhere. "We have been informed that at least four Ethiopian soldiers who were manning the checkpoint died in the blast," Muktar Abdulahi, a local security official, told AFP by telephone. Several witnesses verified the attack. "The blast was very heavy, and I saw the Ethiopian soldiers collecting some dead bodies after the blast. They closed the area and a military ambulance transported casualties to the base," said one witness, Ahmed Muhidin.
Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying its fighters "carried out a martyrdom operation targeting the Ethiopian Christian army in Bardhere.
