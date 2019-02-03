Syria building collapse leaves 11 dead

DAMASCUS, Syria: At least 11 people including four children were killed when a war-damaged apartment block collapsed in the city of Aleppo, state media said.

A child was the only survivor from the collapse in the formerly rebel-held area of Salaheddin, which was bombed by Syria and Russia before being retaken.

Residents have been eking out a living in ruins across Syria, with little rebuilding taking place.

Syria’s authorities have so far focused their efforts on basic infrastructure.

Several other buildings in Salaheddin near the five-storey block that caved in are on the brink of collapse, AFP reported

UN satellite data from 2017 suggested that more than 35,000 structures in the city had suffered damage.

The small amount of residential reconstruction that has taken place there has been carried out privately, AFP reported.