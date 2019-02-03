Nato door opens for Macedonia

BRUSSELS: Nato said Saturday its 29 members will Wednesday clear the way for Macedonia to become the alliance's 30th member following its historic name change.

"On 6 February we will write history: #Nato Allies will sign the accession protocol with the future Republic of North Macedonia," said Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov would attend the ceremony at Nato's headquarters in Brussels, he added. "Following the signature of the Accession Protocol, Skopje will be able to take part in Nato's activities as an invitee," a Nato official told AFP.

"The accession process then moves to the capitals of the 29 Allies, where the Protocol will be ratified according to national procedures. Once that process is completed the country will become a full member.

"The timeline for this process will largely be driven by the time required for national ratification procedure in Allied capitals."