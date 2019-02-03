SA Games committee to meet in March

ISLAMABAD: The South Asian Games Committee will meet in Bangkok (Thailand) on the sidelines of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) meeting on March 2 to decide the fate of the 13th edition of the SA Games.

An official of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has told ‘The News’ on Saturday that meeting is set to be held ahead of the OCA General Council meeting in Bangkok.

“All the South Asian Games members have agreed to hold the meeting on March 2 ahead of the OCA General Council meeting to decide the fate of the 13th edition of the SA Games that earlier were to be held in March, 2019. The meeting would decide on the possible dates or the Games after getting the feedback from the Nepalese Olympic Association,” the POA official said.

The 13th South Asian Games are expected to be held in Kathmandu (Nepal) in September 2019 instead of March 9 to 18 as was scheduled earlier.

The change in the government in Nepal has forced organisers to reshuffle with the dates. “The Games are most likely to be held in September 2019 instead of March 2019. However, the final decision will be taken in consultation with all the member countries,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the OCA during the General Council meeting on March 3 would elect new office bearers for all key posts for next four-years in office.