Pucovski faces mental health issues

CANBERRA: Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts Saturday defended the handling of young batting prospect Will Pucovski, who has left the Test squad to deal with mental health issues.

The Victorian, who turned 21 on Saturday, smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia this season, which saw him parachuted into the national setup for the two Tests against Sri Lanka.

But he was overlooked for the first one in Brisbane and again missed out on selection for the second Test currently being played in Canberra.

Pucovski travelled with the squad to the nation’s capital but has now been released to return home to Melbourne.

“He reported some challenges over the past few days, and the decision has been made that the best thing for Will’s welfare is for him to return home to Melbourne,” CA doctor Richard Saw said in a statement.

Saw said the decision to release him had been made in consultation with his family, Cricket Australia’s medical staff and Cricket Victoria.