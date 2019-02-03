Slow pace of work at Ataturk Avenue irks CDA chief

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has expressed dissatisfaction over delay and slow pace of work Ataturk Avenue Project and directed for speedy completion of the project.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA visited the Ataturk Avenue here on Saturday to inspect the progress of the work on the project. On this occasion, Member Engineering CDA and officers of other relevant formations were also present.

Chairman CDA was informed that due to certain issues related to electricity lines and water supply lines; pace of work on the project is slow.

Chairman CDA directed the concerned officers to coordinate with IESCO for immediate shifting of electricity lines while Water Supply Wing was also directed for shifting water supply lines so that the project could be completed at the earliest. He said that completion of Atta Turk Avenue will help ease traffic flow in the area, therefore, no further delay in the project would be tolerated.