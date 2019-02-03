close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

Russia suspends nuclear missile treaty after US move

Top Story

February 3, 2019

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Russia was suspending its participation in a key Cold War-era missile treaty in a mirror response to a US move the day before. Moscow and Washington have long accused the other of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces agreement, which was signed in 1987 and resolved a crisis over Soviet missiles. President Donald Trump last year announced plans to withdraw unless Russia fulfilled its obligations.

