close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 3, 2019

Polio case in Bajaur

National

February 3, 2019

ByOur correspondent

KHAR: A new case of polio has been reported from Bajaur district, an official said. It brought the number of polio cases to six in Bajaur in the last three months. District Surgeon Bajaur, Dr Wazir Khan Safi confirmed that 11-month old Javed, son of Rahmanullah, had been diagnosed with polio. He said the child belonged to Inayat Killay in Khar tehsil in Bajaur.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan