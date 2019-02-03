Polio case in Bajaur

ByOur correspondent

KHAR: A new case of polio has been reported from Bajaur district, an official said. It brought the number of polio cases to six in Bajaur in the last three months. District Surgeon Bajaur, Dr Wazir Khan Safi confirmed that 11-month old Javed, son of Rahmanullah, had been diagnosed with polio. He said the child belonged to Inayat Killay in Khar tehsil in Bajaur.