1974 Asiad gold medallist Younis recalls good old days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan sports reached its pinnacle in mid seventies (1970-78), with hockey booming, cricket making strides and squash hitting the headline.

Amid all this hustle and bustle there rose a superstar in athletics capable of beating the best on track.

Honorary Captain (rtd) Mohammad Younis - profoundly a 1500m runner stood out with his exceptional talent.

The News caught up with the 1974 Tehran Asian Games gold medallist Younis during an award ceremony held in Islamabad last

week and found his love for the game of athletics as young as it was almost 40 years back.

Lack of facilities, competition and coaching and even rewards never came his way as his pursuance to bring the best to the fore continued.

“The passion for the game of athletics I feel was the forte of my endeavour to improve timing in my favourite 1500m event. When I clocked 3:48 sec for gold in Asian Games held in Tehran in 1974, the then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto specially called me along with hockey team to acknowledge my feat.

The fact of the matter was it was he who before the Games, pushed me to bring the gold for the country. The moment I achieved the gold, Bhutto sent me special message of thanks for living up to his expectations. Bhutto’s interest in games especially in athletics went a long way in promoting the game in Pakistan during that era,” Younis said. Beside the gold he also won silver in 1970 Asian Games and bronze during 1978 Asiad. Also a gold medalist of Asian Track and Field in 800m and silver in 1500m, Younis lamented missing the 1976 Montreal (Canada) Olympics. “I feel I was victim of politics even at that time and there were officials envy with the respect I was getting from all over after winning the gold.

They missed sending my entry for the Olympics for the reasons best known to them.

The feeling of missing Olympics is still on my mind as I believe at that time I was in good rhythm to threat the best around. When Air Chief Marshal (late) Nur Khan came to know about athletic federation mess up, he announced that if Younis could not compete in Olympic athletics event, no one would be allowed to compete.” Younis high time came when he clocked 3.41sec (still the national record) in Germany to surprise European athletics pundits a year later.

“The moment I clocked that record time, athletics officials had all praise for me and even sent congratulations back home through government channels.”

The winner of many other gold medals at national and international events in 800m and 1500m, Younis career came to abrupt end in 1979.

“I had all the urge to go even further but the fatal motorcycle accident ruined my career in 1979.” Younis rose to stardom running and training on the clay and grass tracks.

“Tears came out of my eyes, the moment I saw artificial track in Islamabad at the start in 1981.

I cannot explain you my feeling. I was unlucky not have seen such facility in Pakistan at that time. Had I was having these in my hay time you would have found me at the track during the entire day.”

Younis was of the opinion that staging renaissance in the game of athletics was possible.

“I am a big fan of Brig (rtd) Arif Siddiqui. You need sports administrator like him and athletes like we have at our time.

Talent is must and I believe even at this point of time, you can find talented youngsters.

What then required is a hard work, good coaching and on top of all a good

administrator who wants and makes efforts to bring the best out of these budding athletes. Sadly that is not the case now.”