Raja Casablanca coach seeks CAF club ‘double’

JOHANNESBURG: Patrice Carteron on Sunday begins a quest to become only the third coach to win the CAF Champions League and the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti and Ghanaian Cecil Jones Attuquayefio achieved the feat and Frenchman Carteron led Congolese club TP Mazembe to the 2015 Champions League title. The 48-year-old former defender was hired this week by Confederation Cup trophy-holders Raja Casablanca after they sacked Spaniard Juan Carlos Garrido following poor results. Carteron coached Mali in his first African assignment and moves to Morocco having taken Al Ahly of Egypt to the 2018 Champions League final. In matchday 1, Raja are away to fellow Moroccans Hassania Agadir in Group A, which includes a third club from the kingdom in Renaissance Berkane. AFP Sport previews the opening series of matches in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Group A: Six-time CAF title winners Raja have been off form lately and struggled to get past minnows African Stars from Namibia in a play-off to secure a group place. Hassania are newcomers to the mini-league phase of the competition and have impressed at home in the Confederation Cup this season, scoring 10 goals in three matches.

AS Otoho Oyo of Congo Brazzaville host Berkane and are enjoying a much better second campaign in Africa after conceding nine goals away to an Algerian club last year.