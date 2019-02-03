Erdogan greets Qatar on Asian Cup victory

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday congratulated Qatar which defeated Japan in the final of the Asian Cup, in a telephone conversation with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, a presidential source said. Qatar shocked four-time champions Japan 3-1 to win their first Asian Cup title on Friday, three years before the resource-rich Gulf nation hosts the World Cup in 2022.

Erdogan, whose country is a regional ally of Doha, congratulated the emir on “Qatar’s success in football and championship of 2019 Asian Cup”, the source added. Qatar and Turkey have reinforced their extremely close ties in recent years. Doha has been isolated from its neighbours and former allies — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — since June 2017 over accusations it supports terrorist groups and seeks closer ties with Saudi arch-rival Iran.