Shafqat attends Sports Gala ceremony

LAHORE: The Sports Gala of Lahore Literati Montessori and High School concluded at Punjab Football Stadium on Saturday. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest on this occasion. Principal Rubina Mushtaq, Director Amir Mushtaq, Kashif Adeeb and a large number of parents were also present on this occasion.

The Sports Gala ceremony was attended some 1500 students of the school. Young students took part in rabbit race, big foot race, basketball, kabaddi, karate and gymnastics competitions in the grand ceremony. Folk dance was also presented by young performers on this occasion. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and other guests lauded the performance of students. Addressing the Sports Gala ceremony, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said young talented students are our future. He also praised the role of private schools for the cause of education in the country. Director Amir Mushtaq also addressed the gathering. Later, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood also distributed prizes among the prominent performers.