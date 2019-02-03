close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
AFP
February 3, 2019

Marchand out for season

Sports

MARCOUSSIS, France: French hooker Julien Marchand tore knee ligaments after coming on in the second half of the Six Nations loss to Wales and will miss the rest of the season, coach Jacques Brunel said on Saturday. Marchand, who replaced captain Guilhem Guirado in the 58th minute, “will return to Toulouse this evening and see a surgeon,” said Brunel. Marchand suffered the injury in the final seconds of the match as France, having thrown away a 16-point and trailing 24-19, tried desperately to rescue a result. The injury is a blow not only for France but for Top 14 leaders Toulouse, where Marchand is the captain.

