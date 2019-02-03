close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
AFP
February 3, 2019

11 Getafe fans arrested before Levante tie

Sports

AFP
February 3, 2019

VALENCIA, Spain: Eleven people were arrested in Valencia on Saturday after clashes broke out between supporters of Levante and Getafe before the teams’ match in La Liga, police have confirmed.

“Eleven Getafe fans armed with sticks were arrested in the area of Levante’s stadium by police,” the National Police wrote on Twitter. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Getafe supporters had arrived in a van earlier on Saturday and attended a bar near the City of Valencia Stadium, where the scuffles took place. The match between the two sides finished 0-0.

