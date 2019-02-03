11 Getafe fans arrested before Levante tie

VALENCIA, Spain: Eleven people were arrested in Valencia on Saturday after clashes broke out between supporters of Levante and Getafe before the teams’ match in La Liga, police have confirmed.

“Eleven Getafe fans armed with sticks were arrested in the area of Levante’s stadium by police,” the National Police wrote on Twitter. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Getafe supporters had arrived in a van earlier on Saturday and attended a bar near the City of Valencia Stadium, where the scuffles took place. The match between the two sides finished 0-0.