Snowfall threatens men’s giant slalom

GARMISCH, Germany: The heavy snow which forced the cancellation of the downhill looks likely to force organisers to also call off the men’s giant slalom, whiting out the entire weekend’s World Cup action at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

“It does not look so good for tomorrow (Sunday) - we are expecting 30cms of fresh snow,” said race director Markus Waldner glumly. The men’s downhill in Garmisch was cancelled on Saturday morning due to heavy snow at the top of course and rain at the finish area. Garmisch was due to stage the last men’s downhill before the world championships in Are, Sweden, which starts Tuesday, but a combination of snow and rain left the lower section of the mountain in a poor state.