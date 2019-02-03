PCF may not hold Tour de Pakistan due to financial issues

KARACHI: Pakistan Cycling Federation’s (PCF) secretary Azhar Ali Shah on Friday said that it was not possible to hold a Tour de Pakistan International Cycle Race due to financial issues.

“It’s not easy to hold this event as it is a resource-intensive exercise,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from Sialkot. “When we took charge of the PCF in December 2012 we decided not to hold this event because we knew that without hefty amount we would not be able to do justice with it,” Shah said.

He said that around Rs30 million was required for organising such a race, adding, without the state support it was not possible to conduct the same competition. “You know, it is conducted in 11 stages from Karachi to Peshawar. It takes 17 days if the arrival and departure dates for the foreign riders are also included,” the official said. He said the whole country needed to be involved in such an event.

“Right from the federal government down to provincial and district governments everyone is involved. Moreover we need continental foods, top-class hotels at various points and other facilities which don’t have. Gone are the days when the riders used to sleep on the floor,” Shah conceded.

“Besides this you also need a hefty amount as cash prizes. There are no sponsors. If there are a few they will only give you one or two million rupees through which you cannot conduct such a big event,” Shah said. The last Tour de Pakistan International Cycle Race, which was the 16th edition, had been conducted in 2011. When asked about the standard of the editions already conducted Shah said those had no quality. “Those had no quality. It was the main reason that we decided not to continue that series as it had no benefit to Pakistan’s cycling,” the official said.

“Why we should not go for holding short-range races instead of opting for a poorly-held long race,” Shah said.

“For holding an international event you will also invite technical officials from abroad. You will need money to spend on them by providing them with every kind of international standard facility,” Shah said. Shah said the country needed better infrastructure for developing the sport in the country. “You need good roads. We have only one velodrome in Lahore. But it’s too old as it was built in 1952. Before holding any event we first repair the damaged areas. Now it’s good that it has been taken over by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). It would be good if it is properly repaired and rehabilitated,” Shah said. He said Peshawar soon would get an international standard velodrome. “Around 40 kanal land has been allocated for the project. Its PC-1 has also been made. The tenders will be released soon. Around Rs100m has been approved for the project in the first step. When needed the project will be further funded,” Shah informed.

He said world cycling governing body (UCI)-recognised contractor would work on the project. “It would be a good boost to Pakistan’s cycling,” Shah said. About Pakistan’s key riders Zeeshan Ali and Waheed Ahmed, who had been severely injured in a road accident last month near Sheikhupura, Shah said Zeeshan had been discharged while Waheed was still in hospital. “Waheed had developed back fracture. His lungs are now okay but his left leg is not moving and doctors say that he will remain in hospital,” Shah updated. “Zeeshan, whose neck’s bone had fractured, has been discharged and he will recover in three months,” Shah said. Both riders belong to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).