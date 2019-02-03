Eagle flurry sends China’s Li joint top in Saudi Arabia

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Li Haotong made four eagles, including a record three on par-4 holes, to catch up with former world No1 Dustin Johnson on top of the leaderboard at the end of the penultimate round of the inaugural Saudi International on Saturday. The 23-year-old Chinese star was in the news recently when he was controversially penalised two shots on the final hole of the Dubai Desert Classic under the new Rules of Golf after his caddie was deemed to have lined up his putt. The penalty had dropped him from tied third place to a share of 12th position. On Saturday, at the Royal Greens Golf Club, Li was in rampant form as he started with a chipped-in eagle on the par-4 first hole, and then chipped in for another eagle on the 10th hole. He then drove the par-4 17th hole for his third eagle, and then made his putt from eight feet on the par-5 18th after reaching the green in two. It was the first time since the European Tour started keeping records in 1999 that a player made three birdies on a par-4 hole, and his four eagles matched the effort of Mark Pilkington in the second round of the 2007 Singapore Masters.