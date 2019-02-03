All-round show by Ayan Ali

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All-rounder Ayan Ali excelled with bat and ball in 7-wicket triumph of Passion Cricket Club against Shah Sports Cricket Club in a match of 8th Ikram-ud-Din Memorial Cricket Tournament at Wahdat Colony ground.
Scores: Shah Sports Club 172. (Ahmad Iqbal 45, Dawood Khan 21, Usman Nisar 21, M Yousaf 3/28, Ayan Ali 3/29, Imran Haidar 2/270. Passion Cricket Club 176. (Ayan Ali 118 not out, Aizad Asad 20, Zain Ali 2/30).
