Footaball: Solskjaer wrestles with Man Utd defensive challenge

LEICESTER, United Kingdom: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may yet end up wishing he had been able to strengthen Manchester United’s defence should their challenge for the Premier League’s top four fall short. Sunday’s trip to Leicester will see United face Harry Maguire, a centre-back Jose Mourinho wanted to sign before the start of this season.

The club’s refusal to sanction a move for the England international deepened divisions between Mourinho and the board, the fallout that ended with the manager’s sacking in December as the team struggled. Caretaker manager Solskjaer, publicly at least, appears less concerned than Mourinho about the lack of defensive signings this season but a shortage of quality in that area remains an issue.

Solskjaer made a record-breaking start after taking charge at Old Trafford in December, becoming the first manager in United’s history to win his opening eight matches, with six of those in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup.

But that sequence was ended on Tuesday in a 2-2 home league draw with Burnley, when United’s defensive problems were exposed before a late fightback rescued a point. That result meant Solskjaer’s team go into this weekend’s fixtures two points off the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot. United have had defensive issues all season, keeping just four clean sheets in 24 Premier League matches. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward vetoed Mourinho’s request to sign Maguire, feeling the England defender was not worth the Â£70 million ($92 million) understood to be the asking price. Other targets slipped away last summer too. A potential move for Yerry Mina did not go through because United were unhappy about the amount they would have to pay in agent fees.