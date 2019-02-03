Nepal girls win by 10 wickets

ISLAMABAD: Nepal women overwhelmed Pakistan by ten wickets in 3rd match of T20 cricket series for blind at Waqar-un-Nisa College Rawalpindi Saturday. Pakistan Women team for blind managed 102 runs while batting first. Tayyaba was their top scorer with 27 and Sadia chipped in 17. Bhagwati and Binita Pun took wicket a piece. Nepal in reply chased down the target with ease in 7.3 overs without losing any wicket. Openers Mankisi and Binita remained unbeaten on 58 and 34 runs respectively. Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC, Major Pawan Ghimrie Chairman Cricket Association of the Blind in Nepal distributed prizes amongst the players. Binita was declared women cricketer of the match.