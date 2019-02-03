close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
February 3, 2019

Taskin out of NZ ODIs

Sports

A
Agencies
February 3, 2019

DHAKA: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand due to an injury on his left ankle. He sustained the injury while playing the team’s last league game against Chittagong Vikings on Friday, while attempting to take the catch of Mossadek Hossain and ended up twisting his ankle.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports