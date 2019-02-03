Taskin out of NZ ODIs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand due to an injury on his left ankle. He sustained the injury while playing the team’s last league game against Chittagong Vikings on Friday, while attempting to take the catch of Mossadek Hossain and ended up twisting his ankle.
