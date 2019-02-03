Guptill set to miss fifth ODI

WELLINGTON: Martin Guptill is a doubt for the fifth and final One-Day International against India in Wellington after suffering a back injury during practice ahead of the game. As a result, Colin Munro, who was released by the New Zealand to play the Super Smash game for Auckland Aces on Saturday, will rejoin the squad. Guptill, 32, is said to have aggravated his lower back during fielding practice on Saturday. As he struggled to overcome the pain, he was taken off the ground by the support staff. Guptill hasn’t enjoyed the best of runs in the ongoing series, having aggregated just 47 runs in four innings thus far. His back up, Munro, too has struggled for form, scoring 7, 31 and 8 in the three matches thus far. New Zealand have also tried Henry Nicholls as an opening option. If Guptill sits out the final game at Wellington, New Zealand will be trying out their third opening combo of the series.