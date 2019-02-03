Bertens sets up final with Vekic

SAINT PETERSBURG: Dutch second seed Kiki Bertens beat Belorussian fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets on Saturday to set up a final with Donna Vekic of Croatia in the Saint Petersburg WTA indoor event. The 27-year-old world number eight, who is seeking her eighth career title, won 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in one hour 38 minutes to record her third win over Sabalenka in as many meetings.

“It was a really tough match,” Bertens said. “Aryna is a great player. She hits the ball really hard, So I had to stay aggressive where I could and just try to return the balls back where I couldn’t. Luckily it was enough to win today.” Both players looked nervous at the start producing a catalogue of unforced errors.

But Bertens was slightly more accurate, winning the opening set in a tiebreak after 56 minutes on court. In the second, Bertens tightened her grip on the play breaking twice for a commanding 4-0 lead. Sabalenka, 10th in the WTA rankings, broke back to reduce the arrears but it was her last success in the match as Bertens broke again in the final game which lasted more than nine minutes sealing her spot in the final on the fourth match point.