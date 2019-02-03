close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
The water crisis

Newspost

February 3, 2019

The pressing water shortage in our country is likely to produce long-term problems for the country. A grave water crisis will reduce the amount of agricultural land that is under cultivation. This could have a severe impact on crop cultivation and consequently affect food production. Suitable steps need to be taken to ensure that the situation doesn’t spiral out of control and the country’s water shortage doesn’t create adversities for the people.

Maria Salim

Karachi

