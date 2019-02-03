Unfit to eat

Every other day, we read about news stories which talk about unsafe food being sold at various food outlets. A few years back, a strong PFA-led crackdown on different eateries revealed that a majority of profiteers have no regard for people’s health. They only want to become rich overnight. Selling unsafe or unhealthy food is a serious crime as the consumption of such food may even lead to death.

The government should take necessary and drastic actions against those who sell food items which are unfit to eat.

Zoraiz Ahsan

Lahore