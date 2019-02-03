close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 3, 2019

Unfit to eat

Newspost

February 3, 2019

Every other day, we read about news stories which talk about unsafe food being sold at various food outlets. A few years back, a strong PFA-led crackdown on different eateries revealed that a majority of profiteers have no regard for people’s health. They only want to become rich overnight. Selling unsafe or unhealthy food is a serious crime as the consumption of such food may even lead to death.

The government should take necessary and drastic actions against those who sell food items which are unfit to eat.

Zoraiz Ahsan

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost