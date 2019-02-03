close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

Education for all

Newspost

February 3, 2019

Pir Bux Maitlo is one of Khairpur’s biggest villages with 1500 hundred homes. But its villagers are deprived of quality education. Teacher absenteeism has had negative impact on students’ learning. As a result, most of the students are unable to get admission in universities. Also, many schools are deprived of basic facilities.

Many classrooms do not have a well-built floor. Some classrooms are even used to keep animals in. It is true that a poor education system destroys a nation and this is why it is heart-wrenching to see school buildings in a dilapidated condition. Our leaders should take steps to provide quality education across the country.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Khairpur Mirs

