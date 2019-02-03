The road most travelled

The poor level of road infrastructure in Ghotki has caused a great deal of trouble for residents. The 30-km-long road which runs from Adilpur to Sultanur via Dari is in a miserable condition. There are more than a hundred villages along this road. This road has not been repaired, or even maintained, for the last 10 years. The condition of the road is so bad that a person cannot even walk on the road. Hundreds of students and government servants who have to go to the city everyday find it difficult to travel via road.

They take more than three hours to reach their destination. The potholes on the road have made it impossible to have a smooth ride. Not only do they slow down the traffic but also cause several accidents. As a result, residents witness huge traffic jams during peak hours. The locals have tried to bring this problem to the notice of the authorities concerned in the past. However, all our efforts have gone in vain.

Ali Sikandar Chachar

Ghotki