Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

Living on rent

Newspost

February 3, 2019

Ever since the hostels of Atta Shad Degree College, Turbat were forcefully closed, students have been facing a great deal of problems. Those who come from far-off areas have to find a place on rent which adds extra financial burden on students. The government needs to pay attention to the hardships of students and find a workable solution.

The Balochistan government should take remedial measures to resolve the problem in a timely manner.

Haroon Murad

Bal Nigwar

