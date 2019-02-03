Living on rent

Ever since the hostels of Atta Shad Degree College, Turbat were forcefully closed, students have been facing a great deal of problems. Those who come from far-off areas have to find a place on rent which adds extra financial burden on students. The government needs to pay attention to the hardships of students and find a workable solution.

The Balochistan government should take remedial measures to resolve the problem in a timely manner.

Haroon Murad

Bal Nigwar