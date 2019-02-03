close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

60 gangs busted

Lahore

LAHORE : DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has said that latest technology and all possible resources are being utilised along with institutional reforms for prevention of crimes in the City.

All the divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes. Special teams have been constituted to arrest proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers particularly those involved in selling narcotics in and around educational institutions, said the DIG.

According to statistics regarding the performance of the Lahore Police Operations Wing in January, 148 accused of 60 gangs were arrested and an amount of more than Rs 16.5 million was recovered from them. During a grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 518 persons and seized 32 rifles, six Kalashnikovs, 13 guns, 440 revolvers and pistols. The police arrested 625 accused and seized more than 2kg heroin, more than 160kg charas, more than 10kg opium and 7,683 litre liquor from them.

