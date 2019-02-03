Cops told to behave

LAHORE : The capital city police officer (CCPO) has strictly directed that all the police officers and officials must behave politely with all complainants visiting the police stations.

He was addressing “Police Darbar” at the District Police Lines on Saturday. The CCPO directed the DIG Operations to look into the matter of renewal of MOUs with various private educational institutions regarding the education of the children of the serving and martyred police employees.

He directed the field staff to stay away from fake recoveries and discourage the “tout culture.” He warned that violation of law would not be tolerated at any cost.