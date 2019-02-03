Aleem for allocation of more land for graveyards

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed allocation of more government land in different cities of the province for graveyards.

According to a handout, the senior minister while chairing a meeting of Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority said such authorities were set up to extend cooperation to the needy people and there should be no red-tapism or corrupt practices while facilitating the people. He said the real issue was the space for graves, for which, steps would be taken in most of the cities of Punjab shortly. He said it was the issue in most of the big cities, even in some small cities too.

The senior minister was informed that around 500 dead bodies had been buried so far in Kahna Graveyard, Lahore.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan took notice of complaints regarding Darbar Bibi Pakdaman and other shrines of Lahore. He directed the officers concerned to look into the affairs and immediately address the complaints. He directed the officers to remove all encroachments around Bibi Pakdaman shrine and undertake extension for the convenience of the visitors.

Aleem Khan also took notice of the issues around Data Darbar and directed that the security arrangements and parking stand be regularised and dumping sites be removed to construct a state-of-the-art park in front of Data Darbar.

Auqaf Secretary Zulifqar Ghuman told the senior minister that different affairs, including security, were being computerised at the shrines.