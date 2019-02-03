close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

Kashmir Solidarity Day

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami is all set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day all over the country on February 5 on the appeal of JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq.

The JI leaders would lead the rallies and processions which would be taken out in the cities and towns across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation, said JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif in a statement on Saturday.

He said JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq would lead a Kashmir rally in Karachi. He would be accompanied by JI Sindh Ameer Muhammad Husain Mehnati and JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rahmn.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baoch will lead Kashmir rally in Lahore. He would be accompanied by JI Central Punjab Ameer Amirul Azeem and Zikrullah Mujahid. In Islamabad, Kashmir rally will be led by JI Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Mian Muhammad Aslam and Dr Tariq Saleem and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali. The rally in Multan would be led by JI Naib Ameer Rashid Naseem, in Bahawalpur by Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar, in Sialkot by Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha.

