NAB plea rejected, Khwaja brothers sent on judicial remand

LAHORE : An accountability court on Saturday rejected the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s plea seeking extension in physical remand of PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing case and sent the accused on 14-day judicial remand.

NAB officials produced both accused before the court of Syed Najam Ul Hassan amid tight security. During Saturday’s hearing, the NAB officials sought extension in physical remand of the accused for further investigation. The NAB’s plea seeking physical remand of the accused was reiteration of previous hearings arguments. On the other end, counsel of the Khwaja brothers argued before the court that they had been in NAB’s custody for 53 days but the bureau failed to bring any substantial evidence against them.

He said the NAB was repeating old arguments for the last three hearings. “If they can’t brings anything new, then on what grounds the NAB is seeking physical custody of his clients,” the counsel argued. The court after hearing the arguments of the Khwaja brother’s counsel sent the accused on judicial remand by February 16.

As per NAB claims, Saad Rafique along with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique in association with Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue which was converted into a new housing project namely M/S Paragon City Pvt Limited which allegedly an illegal society. Moreover, it said accused cheated members of the public at large and obtained illegal benefits from the funds of the illegal housing project.