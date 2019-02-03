400 cops to be trained as Dolphin Squad

LAHORE : Lahore police have decided to impart training to 400 cops on the pattern of Dolphin Squad to control street crime.

The trained cops will be deputed in 200 beats of the City after completing the training course. The cops will work under the command of the Dolphin SP and they will patrol on 125 CC bikes.

Traffic: Sadr Traffic SP Sardar Asif Khan reviewed the arrangements made for smooth traffic flow in different traffic sectors on Saturday. He also paid surprise visits to the driving licensing booths. He visited licensing booths at Pir Makki and Town Hall.