Man clubs wife to death in Shadbagh

LAHORE : A man killed his wife by hitting her with a club over domestic dispute in the Shadbagh police area on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Samina Bibi, a resident of New Shadbagh. She was mother of three. Police said the victim’s husband Kashif picked up a club during a scuffle with his wife over some issue and hit it on her head. As a result, she suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s brother.