close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

Man clubs wife to death in Shadbagh

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

LAHORE : A man killed his wife by hitting her with a club over domestic dispute in the Shadbagh police area on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Samina Bibi, a resident of New Shadbagh. She was mother of three. Police said the victim’s husband Kashif picked up a club during a scuffle with his wife over some issue and hit it on her head. As a result, she suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore