Man clubs wife to death in Shadbagh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A man killed his wife by hitting her with a club over domestic dispute in the Shadbagh police area on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Samina Bibi, a resident of New Shadbagh. She was mother of three. Police said the victim’s husband Kashif picked up a club during a scuffle with his wife over some issue and hit it on her head. As a result, she suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s brother.
LAHORE : A man killed his wife by hitting her with a club over domestic dispute in the Shadbagh police area on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Samina Bibi, a resident of New Shadbagh. She was mother of three. Police said the victim’s husband Kashif picked up a club during a scuffle with his wife over some issue and hit it on her head. As a result, she suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s brother.