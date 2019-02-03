Network to manage water use stressed

KARACHI: Formation of a network, comprising businesses, research institutes and academia will help manage water issues in the country, a study carried out by a think-tank suggested.

In its recent study report, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) proposed that the corporate sector entities should ensure that data in terms of water withdrawals for operations and supply chain is made public on a regular basis.

“Moreover, information in terms of the quality of water that is being extracted or withdrawn should also be made public. This will ensure trust building and confidence enhancement.”

No water stewardship initiative can be completed without the involvement of local communities, the report said, adding that they should be made an integral part of any initiative that aims at fostering sustainable acquisition and use of water resources.

The concept of water stewardship should be integrated into national, regional and local water policies and plans to mainstream sustainable and efficient water resources management across sectors.