Business centre to facilitate Pakistani expats opened in UAE

ISLAMABAD: A first-ever business centre has been setup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help overseas Pakistanis establish their businesses in the country by providing rent-free spaces and training to the aspiring entrepreneurs.

The initiative has been launched following an understanding between the government of Pakistan and the UAE-based Samana Group of Companies, consequent to the efforts by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari who had negotiated with the UAE authorities during his recent visit.

As per the understanding, the UAE government would provide space to Samana Group of Companies to launch its operations that would later accommodate Pakistani entrepreneurs there to initiate their businesses, sources told APP on Saturday.

The Samana Group was the first company, which took such an initiative to facilitate the Pakistani companies, startups and business professionals to translate their business-related dreams into reality.

The sources said youth belonging to Pakistani diaspora would be able to register their companies and small startups free-of-charge through the very business centre.

Samana Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Farooq recently visited Pakistan at the invitation of the special assistant to prime

minister to discuss the possibilities of launching the initiatives in the

Emirates.

In the meeting, both the sides discussed various initiatives and the special assistant to prime minister assured the company of extending every facility in this regard.

Bukhari congratulated the interested youth for having an opportunity to execute their business ideas in the UAE, adding that a number of successful Pakistani businessmen were already working in Dubai and sending huge remittances to the country.

“Extremely pleased to have well-established overseas Pakistani across the globe, contributing big towards national development by helping those who are less fortunate,” Bukhari tweeted soon after meeting the delegation of Samana Group of Companies.

Eulogising their spirit, he lauded the efforts of the Samana Group CEO for providing nesting space and business centre services voluntarily to Pakistani entrepreneurs trying to settle in the UAE.

“We welcome Pakistan’s initiatives of opening up country’s economy. We, as a member of Dubai’s business community, equally stand by the initiatives launched by our new government.”

“We also welcome Pakistani businessmen who plan to start business in Dubai, but they do not have enough investment and technical know-how to start with.”

“We encourage them to come forward and join our first of its kind offer of rent-free workspaces at our Star Business Centre for initial three months. We will also provide free business advisory,” a statement issued by the company said.

The Star Business Centre offered state-of-the art workspaces in Dubai’s sought-after business districts, Business Bay and Jumeirah Lake Towers. It would ensure the ease of doing business in Dubai for Pakistani entrepreneurs, it added.