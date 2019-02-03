PTI to ensure treating poor at par with rich: Fawad

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said it was the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to ensure the poor are treated at par with the rich under the law.

Addressing a public meeting in Ghakhar on Saturday, he said today the world is giving weightage to the words of Prime Minister Imran Khan while relations with the Middle East countries have improved under his dynamic leadership. All the countries are now looking towards Pakistan, which is playing its due role in the region, he added.

The minister said the PTI government inherited a poor economy. Over 84 percent of the country's loans are taken by the governments of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People's Party during the last 10 years, he added.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not even spend a single penny from the national exchequer on his residence despite having entitlement while the Sharif brothers used government funds of Rs270 million for erecting a wall around Jati Umra. He said when the previous rulers were questioned about foreign loans, they started making a hue and cry that the democracy is in danger.

The money, which was supposed to be spent on the development of Gujranwala, Jhelum, Larkana, Ghakhar and other areas, was laundered to Dubai and London, he said, adding Rs90 billion meant for the Larkana development package was remitted abroad. The minister alleged the public money was misused by the past rulers.

To a question about shifting of Nawaz Sharif to a hospital, he said the Sharifs did not like to be admitted to the Pakistani hospitals as they

did not improve their condition despite remaining in power for almost three decades.

Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad Rafique are enjoying even such facilities in the jails which are not available to other prisoners, he added.

He said the PTI's coming to power was a revolution of the middle class. Chaudhry Jamal Nasir Cheema and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.